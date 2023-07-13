GRT Jewellers distributes scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh

Hyderabad: Well known jewellery brand GRT Jewellers announced the distribution of scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh under its Endowment Fund to around 100 students in their first or second year of Engineering, Arts, and Science during the academic year 2023-24. The jeweller said the scholarship recipients were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, considering their academic achievements and financial needs, among other factors. GRT Jewellers recognises the potential within each selected student and hopes that this financial support will help them pursue their academic goals without obstacles, the brand said in a statement.

The event was held at GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya, Ashok Nagar in Chennai. GRT Jewellers further said that additional scholarships will be awarded once the counseling process for the current year of Engineering students is completed.