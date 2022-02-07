GSK Pharma Q3FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit fell 3.93 per cent to Rs 150.35 crore

GSK Pharma Q3FY22 Results: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals Ltd today declared its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22). The company has reported a 3.93 per cent decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 150.35 crore in the reported quarter against a profit of Rs 156.51 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3FY21).

The company's revenue from operations grew 3.03 per cent YoY to Rs 815.92 crore against Rs 791.87 crore posted last year. EBITDA grew 9.49 per cent to Rs 197.81 crore against Rs 180.66 crore posted last year. Its total expenses were higher at Rs 636.56 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 629.69 crore in the year-ago period.



Sridhar Venkatesh, Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "GSK's established pharma portfolio recorded strong double-digit growth, driven by our core legacy brands such as Ca/pol, Augmentin and Ceftum. While our promoted brands grew, our vaccines business was impacted on account of the third wave of the pandemic. However, as this phase of the pandemic recedes and schools open up across the country, we are witnessing a steady uptake in vaccination. We also continue to invest in our brands and raise awareness amongst parents about more innovative vaccines from our portfolio."





He further added, "During the quarter, we concluded the sale of the Vemgal plant in Karnataka. In the subsequent quarters, we will also aim to close the transfer of Iodex and Ostocalcium brands to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited, as part of GSK pie's plans to create two world-class companies in pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare."