Gujarat gets Rs 1.04-trn semicon projects

Highlights

Over 1,500 delegates, 250 exhibitors take part in 3-day Semiconnect Conference

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Semiconnect Conference, held at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar saw the signing of eight major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

These agreements, collectively worth more than Rs1.04 lakh crore, aim to bolster semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in Gujarat, generating thousands of jobs. The three-day event features more than 1,500 delegates and 250 exhibitors, positioning Gujarat as a key player in India’s semiconductor sector.

Among the key agreements, Jabil India signed an MoU to establish a Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Unit in Gujarat, investing Rs1,000 crore. This unit will manufacture photonics transceivers vital for AI, telecom, Internet of Things (IOT), and smart infrastructure, generating nearly 1,500 new jobs.

Additionally, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Tata Electronics (TEPL) signed a Financial Support Agreement (FSA) for the development of a semiconductor fab unit at Dholera with a staggering investment of Rs 91,526 crore, backed by financial assistance from the Central government.

In another major step towards skill development, Tata Electronics entered into an MoU with IIT Gandhinagar to enhance training in the semiconductor sector.

A tripartite agreement was also signed between Tata Electronics, Taiwanese company PSMC, and Himax Technologies for semiconductor chip production in Dholera.

