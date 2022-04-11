GyanDhan gets 7,500 abroad edu loan applications from Hyd, Vizag

Hyderabad: Digital education financing platform, GyanDhan said on Monday that it has received about 7,000 study abroad loan applications from Hyderabad and 500 from Vizag since its inception to go to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany to study MS and M Tech at the post-graduate level and engineering/technology at an under-graduate level.

Ankit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO, GyanDhan said: "Historically, students from Andhra Pradesh gravitate towards the USA for their higher education abroad. There is a shift in trend with an increase in the number of applications for countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

To facilitate an easy and better loan process, GyanDhan is launching a new group loan product." In 2016, Hyderabad saw close to 300 loan applications, while Vizag witnessed 50 loan applications with total loan amount requests of $9 million and $2 million respectively.