Haier launches advanced robot vacuum cleaner

Hyderabad: Haier, home appliances and consumer electronics brand has unveiled its first-ever smart vacuum cleaner technology – the 2-in1 dry & wet mop robot vacuum cleaner in India with an aim to make cleaning more efficient, effective and user-friendly. Thus reinforcing its commitment to strengthen the smart home solutions portfolio.

With 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Google Home Assistant, the new vacuum cleaner offers smart management with the Haier smart app, voice control, and also a remote control. The vacuum cleaner can be conveniently monitored from anywhere. The device performs forceful cleaning on all floor types while avoiding obstructions and preventing damages and scratches. In comparison to traditional vacuum cleaners, this powerful device has a 2,600 mAh strong battery backup that allows it to operate for longer time. It's an all-rounder for all basic cleaning needs, thanks to its 2-in-1 dry & wet mopping technology.

"We are extremely happy to announce our foray into this new category. With our focused efforts in introducing smart solutions powered by breakthrough technologies to give the best results that are effective and efficient, we believe in making a positive difference in people's lives - and this new offering is a testament to our commitment. Going forward, we'll focus on demonstrating our innovative skills by outpacing our product and software advancements, putting us on the verge of revolutionising the technological ecosystem continually," Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said.