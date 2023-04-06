Hyland Software to sack 1,000 employees

New Delhi: US-based Hyland Software, which has an office in Kolkata, has announced to lay off about 1,000 employees, a 20 per cent cut in its total workforce.Hyland has a registered office at DLF IT Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

According to Bill Priemer, President and CEO, Hyland, they are restructuring the organisation, removing layers of management, adjusting team sizes and reassigning responsibilities across departments and levels.

"These changes will reduce the size of our team by about 1,000 employees, which is approximately 20 per cent of our workforce,he said in a statement, taking responsibility for the decision.