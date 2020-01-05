Online sites info for intraday trading

To have an insight into the fundamental and technical aspect of any particular stock, the investor or a trader relies on many websites.

Specially if one is an intraday trader, we need to be pre-equipped with information before trading.

First what we need is a screener. Screener from Zerodha is very helpful to select stocks based on technical indicators. Tickertape is a screener from Zerodha. In this, we can screen stocks for trading the next day.

ICICI direct.com website has a heat map which shows the top gainers and top losers. In the heat map, besides knowing the top gainer and top loser you get to know about the various stocks which are in the pipeline for a movement either upwards or downwards.

Once the stock selection is done on the screener, we can start a trading setup by adding some more indicators on to our chart like Supertrend, RSI, pivot points or any other indicator which is more convenient to you. For further analysis, plot 200 moving average also.

Trader's hunt is another website which comes in handy. In this we have EOD which means end of the day scanner. This gives information regarding previous day breakout scans, 52-week breakout scans.

They provide volume and delivery scans, candlestick scans. Breakout at 52-week high or low is an important trade signal.

Stock market strategy.com is another website which gives an insight into trading. It gives a lot of information about indicators, chart patterns and day trading.

In this website, there is no information about Indian stocks but if you want to gain knowledge about stock market in general you have plenty of information available on this website.

It is more of an educational website. Marketsmojo is another website which provides information on fundamentals of any stock.

If you are planning to invest in a stock for long-term this is a website which you should visit to analyse the fundamentals of any company.

It gives information about quarterly financial trends, valuation of the stock and so on.

To conclude, we can use screener for stock selection, but you need to couple it with your own technical analysis to earn consistent profits.

(The author is a homemaker who dabbles in stock market investments in free time)