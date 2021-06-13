Trading in 7Seas to resume from today 

Hyderabad: Trading in 7SEAS Entertainment Ltd shares on BSE will resume from June 14 onwards as suspension in trading has been revoked.

Trading in the securities of the company will be resumed in 'XT' group, in which no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

"Revocation of suspension of trading in the equity shares of 7SEAS has been done by BSE vide their letter dated June 7, 2021.

The trading in the securities of the company will be resumed from June 14, 2021," says 7SEAS in a release. 7SEAS Entertainment focuses on gaming and animation industry.