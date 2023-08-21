Live
Haryana to roll out policy for Compressed Natural Gas infrastructure
The Haryana government is set to launch a significant initiative -- the 'Right of Use and Right of Way' policy -- aimed at facilitating the smooth establishment of the CNG and PNG distribution network.
This policy is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing infrastructure flexibility and catalyzing progress, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday.
He was presiding over a comprehensive review meeting, convened by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Haryana, marking a pivotal stride in expediting the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure across the state.
The meeting resonated as a crucial leap towards propelling Haryana's dedication to fostering clean and sustainable energy solutions.
Kaushal directed the officers concerned to inspect the industrial units not using approved fuel and to take strict action against the erring ones.
During the meeting, it was reported that currently 632 industries have adopted gas as their fuel choice, out of which 257 are operating within the industrial zone.
Additionally, 403 industries in the industrial sector are currently operating using approved alternate fuels.
He announced the constitution of a state-level apex monitoring committee to oversee the strategic implementation of CNG and PNG infrastructure projects.
This committee will include representatives from the departments of industries and commerce, urban development, and local bodies.