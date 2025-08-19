Live
- ZEE launches its new channel ‘ZEE Power’ in Karnataka
- India aims to capture 10 pc of global green hydrogen demand: Minister
- NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: Check Cut-Offs & Score Online at natboard.edu.in
- Chic Nail Colours That Instantly Elevate Short Nails
- BJP opposes Greater Bengaluru Authority, says it fails objective of Constitution
- Indigo Passenger Privacy Breach: First Officer Enters Lavatory Before Takeoff, Airline Response Criticized
- Xiaomi India launches Redmi 15 5G, marking 15 years globally and 11 years in India
- ‘The Raja Saab’ actress poster is out
- ‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ set for release
- ‘Balan’ first look poster out
HCLTech brings flagship TechBee Program to Hyderabad, empowering high school graduates for careers in technology
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, plans to offer its TechBee Early Career Program to high school graduates in Hyderabad and give them the...
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, plans to offer its TechBee Early Career Program to high school graduates in Hyderabad and give them the opportunity to build careers in the technology industry.
TechBee is a transformative initiative designed for high school graduates. It offers a unique ‘earn while you learn’ model that blends hands-on technology training with access to higher education. The program equips students with industry-relevant skills and enables them to pursue academic advancement, laying the foundation for global careers in technology.
The program is set to introduce specialized tracks in Generative AI and Cybersecurity, developed in collaboration with premier educational institutions. These initiatives are designed to expand access to high-quality technology careers across India. TechBee graduates are already making impactful contributions in advanced areas like AI and cloud computing, serving HCLTech’s Fortune 500 clients. With stipends provided early in the training journey, participants can begin supporting their families within just a few months of joining.
“TechBee is more than a skilling initiative—it’s a launchpad for ambitious youth to build meaningful careers in tech,” said Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President, HCLTech. “Strategic partnerships with institutions such as BITS Pilani, IIT Guwahati, Sastra University, Amity University Online, IIIT Kottayam and IIM Sirmaur allow trainees to pursue higher education locally, reducing relocation costs and fostering financial independence.”
TechBee continues to serve as a strong catalyst for inclusion, attracting a diverse group of participants, including a significant number of first-generation learners and women, well above industry benchmarks. The program is closely aligned with state government initiatives and supports the vision of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
For more information on HCLTech’s TechBee program, please visit: hcltechbee.com