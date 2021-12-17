Hero MotoCorp launches special retail finance carnival; it ends on December 31

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp on Friday, December 17, 2021, launched a special Retail Finance Carnival in which it is bringing a range of new and exciting retail finance schemes through Hero MotoCorp's finance partners.

Commencing from today, the Retail Finance Carnival will go on till December 31, 2021.

Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments. The Carnival allows customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increases their purchasing power with attractive and first-in-segment offers such as Zero Down Payment, Zero Rate of Interest and Zero Processing Fee.

In addition to the main offers, the Carnival also provides innovative financial products to customers, such as Kishan Kisht, No Hypothecation and Suvidha (no bank cheque), Hero MotoCorp said.

Aadhaar-based loan scheme

Hero MotoCorp has also launched an Aadhaar-based loan application scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing. Customers can visit authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships and online channels to avail the schemes, the company added.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited closed at Rs 2,447.20 per share at the BSE as compared to the previous close of Rs. 2469.60. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 2465.10 and intraday low of 2422.00.