Hettich Brings the Magic of Innovative German Solutions Closer with Hyderabad’s First HeX Store

Hettich India announced the inauguration of Hyderabad’s first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, further expanding its experiential touchpoints and offering customers immersive, hands-on interior experiences in the region.

The HeX Hyderabad store offers an integrated solution-shopping experience with curated walk-through of contemporary furniture fitted with German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also benefit from Free Design Services, where professional designers assist in visualising and designing furniture.

The newly revamped Experience Centre in Hyderabad complements the HeX store, offering customers and industry professionals deeper inspiration and a closer look at Hettich’s German-engineered solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director – Sales, Hettich India, said: "Hyderabad is a dynamic city where heritage meets modern aspirations. We are witnessing strong demand for premium, functional, and aesthetic furniture solutions here. With the launch of our first HeX store in Hyderabad and the revamp of our Experience Centre, we are adding more experiential touchpoints that let customers experience to experience, explore, and shop our solutions firsthand.”

The Hyderabad HeX store is part of Hettich’s strategic rollout plan to open 25 HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Hyderabad at 3rd Floor, SLN Plaza, Sy No 42, Quthbullapur Village, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500067 and experience the magic of Hettich solutions.