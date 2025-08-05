Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Subscription, GMP, Price, Dates & Expert Review

Highway Infrastructure IPO, Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP, IPO Subscription Status, Highway IPO Price Band, Should You Apply Highway IPO, IPO Allotment Date, IPO Listing Date

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Limited opened on August 5, 2025, and got a good response from investors by 10:48 AM.

Subscription Status (Day 1, Morning Update)

Overall: 4.08 times subscribed

Retail Investors: 5.58 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.67 times

Quick IPO Details

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹41

Price Range: ₹65 to ₹70 per share

IPO Dates: August 5 to August 7, 2025

Total Issue Size: ₹130 crore

Fresh Issue: ₹97.52 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹32.48 crore

Lot Size: 211 shares in one lot

Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Allotment Date: August 8, 2025

Listing Date: August 12, 2025

Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors

Should You Apply? – What Experts Say

Swastika Investmart

The price looks fair at 18.06 times FY25 earnings

The company has a strong order book of ₹6,663 crore, mostly for road construction (EPC) projects

Recommendation: Good for both short-term gains and long-term investment

Fynocrat Technologies (Gaurav Goel)