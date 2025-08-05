Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Subscription, GMP, Price, Dates & Expert Review

Live
Highlights
Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 4.08x by Day 1 morning. Retail portion 5.58x, NII 3.67x. Check GMP, price band, lot size, dates, and analyst views.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Limited opened on August 5, 2025, and got a good response from investors by 10:48 AM.
Subscription Status (Day 1, Morning Update)
- Overall: 4.08 times subscribed
- Retail Investors: 5.58 times
- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.67 times
Quick IPO Details
- Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹41
- Price Range: ₹65 to ₹70 per share
- IPO Dates: August 5 to August 7, 2025
- Total Issue Size: ₹130 crore
- Fresh Issue: ₹97.52 crore
- Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹32.48 crore
- Lot Size: 211 shares in one lot
- Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
- Allotment Date: August 8, 2025
- Listing Date: August 12, 2025
- Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors
Should You Apply? – What Experts Say
Swastika Investmart
- The price looks fair at 18.06 times FY25 earnings
- The company has a strong order book of ₹6,663 crore, mostly for road construction (EPC) projects
- Recommendation: Good for both short-term gains and long-term investment
Fynocrat Technologies (Gaurav Goel)
- Order book is also strong at ₹6,200 crore
- Company has a good record in building highways and bridges
- FY25 Net Profit: ₹22.4 crore
- Debt has reduced (debt-to-equity ratio: 0.61)
- Profit margin (EBITDA) is 6–7%, which is low compared to bigger companies
- Valuation is high at about 30 times earnings
