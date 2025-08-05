  • Menu
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Subscription, GMP, Price, Dates & Expert Review

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Subscription, GMP, Price, Dates & Expert Review
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Subscription, GMP, Price, Dates & Expert Review

Highlights

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 4.08x by Day 1 morning. Retail portion 5.58x, NII 3.67x. Check GMP, price band, lot size, dates, and analyst views.

Highway Infrastructure IPO, Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP, IPO Subscription Status, Highway IPO Price Band, Should You Apply Highway IPO, IPO Allotment Date, IPO Listing Date

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Limited opened on August 5, 2025, and got a good response from investors by 10:48 AM.

Subscription Status (Day 1, Morning Update)

  • Overall: 4.08 times subscribed
  • Retail Investors: 5.58 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.67 times

Quick IPO Details

  • Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹41
  • Price Range: ₹65 to ₹70 per share
  • IPO Dates: August 5 to August 7, 2025
  • Total Issue Size: ₹130 crore
  • Fresh Issue: ₹97.52 crore
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹32.48 crore
  • Lot Size: 211 shares in one lot
  • Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
  • Allotment Date: August 8, 2025
  • Listing Date: August 12, 2025
  • Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors

Should You Apply? – What Experts Say

Swastika Investmart

  • The price looks fair at 18.06 times FY25 earnings
  • The company has a strong order book of ₹6,663 crore, mostly for road construction (EPC) projects
  • Recommendation: Good for both short-term gains and long-term investment

Fynocrat Technologies (Gaurav Goel)

  • Order book is also strong at ₹6,200 crore
  • Company has a good record in building highways and bridges
  • FY25 Net Profit: ₹22.4 crore
  • Debt has reduced (debt-to-equity ratio: 0.61)
  • Profit margin (EBITDA) is 6–7%, which is low compared to bigger companies
  • Valuation is high at about 30 times earnings
