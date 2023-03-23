Hindenburg Research To Release Another Big Report

Hindenburg Research revealed it would release "another big" expose after unleashing a bombshell on Gujarat businessman Gautam Adani. This comes after a tweet from Hindenburg Research mentioning "New report soon—another big one." This news hadls left people to wonder wonder who the American short seller may target next. Although Hidenburg Research has not specified to whom they would provide the new research, there is widespread suspicion that it may address the continuing bank crisis.



On January 24, a US short-seller attacked the Adani Group with a 106-page report accusing the company of several financial misdeeds. Just prior to the Adani Enterprises share sale, the story caused a $86 billion decline in the group's domestically listed stocks and an international bond sell-off.

According to a recent survey, Adani Group CEO Gautam Adani lost $28 billion, or more than 60%, from his peak when he was the second-richest person in the world.

Meanwhile, a company called Hindenburg Research does financial research on derivatives, credit, and shares in order to look for potential mismanagement, irregular bookkeeping, and hidden transactions. Before making an investment and wagering against the target, the company publishes reports detailing its findings.