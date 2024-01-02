  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Hindustan Unilever shares down after Rs 447.5 cr GST demand

Hindustan Unilever Limited
x

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Highlights

Hindustan Unilever has made a disclosure regarding the Orders passed by Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer, Bengaluru, Additional Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate and Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Guwahati, respectively.

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever has made a disclosure regarding the Orders passed by Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer, Bengaluru, Additional Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate and Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Guwahati, respectively.

HUL said it has received Goods and Services Tax demands and penalties totalling Rs 447.5 crore.

“There is no material impact on financial, no impact on operation or other activities of the Company due to the intimation of tax payable. These Orders are currently appealable & we will make an assessment to exercise our right to appeal,” HUL said.

HUL is down 1.3 per cent in trade at Rs 2,620 on BSE.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X