HMA holds virtual meet on investment, opportunities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) in collaboration with Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and Association of Businesswomen in Commerce and Industry held a panel discussion on 'Investment and Opportunities - Understanding Trade Opportunities in Different Countries' recently in virtual mode.

The panel discussion which included women representatives from Argentina, Latvia and Maldives, apart from representative from HMA and WTC. Geeta Mallikarjun welcomed the panellists and audience to the panel discussion. Parul Soni, Global Managing Partner, Thinkthrough Consulting and Founder Secretary General, Association of Businesswomen in Commerce & Industry gave an introduction into the activities of ABWCI.

Kavita Rajesh, President of Hyderabad Management Association spoke about the aims of the panel discussion and how the association was seeking to set up a bridge between ABWCI and Women Entrepreneurs in Telangana and other parts of India. Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad, Convenor, International Desk, HMA spoke about how HMA was seeking out newer opportunities between countries across the world and India.

Sandra Bukane, Country President ABWCI in Latvia presented the socio-economic situation in her country and the opportunities that were available for those who were looking to invest there.

Raheema Adam, Country President, ABWCI of the Indian Ocean archipelago of Maldives made a presentation of her country which had opportunities ranging from export of seafood to their mainstay, tourism. Graciela De Oto, Country President, ABWCI, Argentina, spoke about the prowess of the South American nation and said that her country was looking at doing business with Indian entrepreneurs. She spoke of how Argentina is today one of the countries that was pushing for more investment opportunities in a nation that is slowly ambling to political stability.