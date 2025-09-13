How Kapture CX Helped ‘Lifecell Diagnostics’ Boost Efficiency by 50% and Cut Repeat Queries by 30% Across Divisions?

In today’s healthcare and biotechnology industry, the customer experience is no longer a secondary consideration.

As companies expand their services across diagnostics, biologics, stem cell banking, and advanced wound care, customer queries and interactions become increasingly complex. Families rely on these providers not only for medical innovation but also for responsive, reliable, and consistent communication. Yet many organizations still struggle with fragmented and scattered service systems, slow response times, and limited visibility across touchpoints, which can directly impact trust and satisfaction.

This was the reality Lifecell found itself navigating.

A long-time trusted healthcare and biotechnology player, Lifecell has established its brand based on innovation and high-level services in stem cell banking, diagnostics, biologics, and wound care.

As Lifecell diversified its offerings across diagnostics, biologics, stem cell banking, and wound care, the company faced the challenge of managing customer queries from multiple segments.

Customer service operations were fragmented, with different teams handling queries in silos. This created inefficiencies, delayed responses, and limited visibility across customer touchpoints.

Recognising the need for a single, scalable, and effective customer support platform, Lifecell partnered with Kapture CX.

The first deployment was conducted in one of its divisions, and the effect was palpable. Efficiency increased significantly, and repeated questions witnessed a drastic decline. Keeping the trend going, Lifecell soon extended the collaboration to its other divisions. The onboarding was smooth, completed in a week, and the project managers coordinated with Lifecell closely to integrate into the company's intricate operations.

Reflecting on the transition, Shirley Metilda, Product Head, Digital & Marketing at Lifecell, explained, “ Initially, we onboarded Kapture for one of our divisions, and the results were immediate and impressive. We saw a 50% boost in efficiency and a 30% drop in repeat queries. Encouraged by this success, we extended Kapture across all our divisions. Our agents now feel empowered with unified data and tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Kapture CX's contribution to reshaping Lifecell's customer experience was its capacity to consolidate diversified operations:

By bringing together all customer interactions within a single dashboard, the platform gave agents complete visibility and enabled consistent, efficient support across all divisions. Most importantly, agents had instant access to consolidated customer information, enabling them to resolve problems in a matter of seconds and concentrate on providing a customer-first experience.

The quantifiable outcomes were dramatic.

Lifecell's operational effectiveness improved by 50 percent, allowing agents to process inquiries with much greater velocity and precision. Repeat queries decreased by 30 percent, which not only decreased workloads but also immediately increased customer satisfaction.

With Kapture CX, Lifecell was able to grow its customer support seamlessly across multiple lines of business, allowing every family that interacted with the company to receive the same consistent and reliable experience. Most importantly, agents themselves felt more empowered and confident, interacting with consolidated tools and data.

Founded in 2016 by Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg, Kapture CX has evolved from a lean CRM solution into an AI-first customer experience platform trusted by more than 1,000 enterprises across 18 countries. At its core, Kapture is built on a simple but powerful belief: that every customer interaction holds value.

As Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO, puts it, “ We started with a belief that every customer interaction holds value. Over the years, we’ve built Kapture with that belief at the core of always placing the customer first.”

What sets Kapture apart is its vertical-specific strategy, which ensures that solutions are tailored to the needs of particular industries rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Its current focus on Agentic AI highlights this differentiation further. Unlike traditional chatbots, Agentic AI is designed to deliver depth, automation, and actionable outcomes in customer support. This makes it particularly valuable for enterprises like Lifecell, where the complexity of services demands a high level of accuracy, personalization, and scalability.