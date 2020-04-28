HP to set up new manufacturing plant in India

Gurugram: In another fillip to Make-in-India in the tough Covid-19 times, PC and printing major HP Inc on Monday announced it is expanding its manufacturing footprint in India with setting up a new facility in Chennai with electronics giant Flex Ltd. Flex will manufacture HP Desktops and Workstation PCs at the plant on a contractual basis.

The facility is scheduled to be operational from August this year. The plant will have the flexibility to scale up manufacturing capabilities on demand.

"We have a long-standing and successful relationship with Flex in other parts of the world. Having a strong presence in Chennai also has several geographical advantages, such as proximity to the port that allows us to get raw materials from other parts of Asia more quickly," said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc.

India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, "It is also near a spare parts facility in Bengaluru. This move supports HP's deep commitment to India and will position us well to continue meeting customer needs throughout the country," Awasthi added.

The move is crucial at a time when organisations are revisiting their global supply chain and logistics strategies in Covid-19 times.