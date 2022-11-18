'Huge scope for MSMEs, startups in A&D industry'

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana has organised Defence Conclave with the theme 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing – Modernisation through Indigenisation' in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"Aerospace and Defence (A&D) industry has been offering huge opportunities to micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the State," said C Shekar Reddy, Vice Chairman of CII Telangana and Chairman & Managing Director of CSR Estates Ltd, in his opening remarks at the conference.

While addressing the conclave, Dr Y Sreenivas Rao, Outstanding Scientist & Director NSTL – DRDO said that R&D plays a major role strengthening the defence sector in reaching Atma Nirbhar status while designing for defence sector the product design need to withstand highest quality standards.

"Our soldiers need to fight with superior quality products which can perform very well in all kinds of environmental conditions. Once the product is finalised, it needs to function for at least for 20 years," he said urging the MSMEs not to use any sub-standard items in the entire process of manufacturing.

The MSMEs are investing on R&D from their resources and unable to compete well with large companies with huge capital outlay. Usually development of a sustainable product takes 10 years so these days many companies which were competitors are collaborating with each other.

Col Jaspreet Singh, Col- ADB (Industries), Army Design Bureau, Indian Army, Government of India said that Make in India is also making with the world and we need to get critical technologies into the country. Now there is an institutionalised interface between Army and the industry.

"From one of the major importers, we are now transforming into military equipment exporter. Army Design Bureau actively engages with industry and academic institutions on development of various niche technologies for utilization by Indian Army Soldiers," he added.

The products need to be tested in real climate environments and trial and testing need to be thoroughly in this year alone 60 trials were conducted by Army Design Bureau. In the recent years, capital outlay for defence equipment is increasing in many folds and in future the sector is expected to grow in a big way.