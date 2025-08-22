Hyd emerged global hub for innovation: Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana reaffirmed its position as a global hub for innovation and enterprise, said Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, while speaking at the inaugural session of SSF Global’s 14th Annual Global Capability Centre (GCC) Conclave 2025 in Hyderabad on Thursday. The two-day event, themed “Building GCCs as Strategic Assets for Enterprise Growth,” has brought together over 100 leaders from global capability centres (GCCs) and global business services (GBS).

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, he described the conclave as “not just a corporate event, but a celebration of India’s accelerating role in the GCC sector.” He emphasised Hyderabad’s rise as a preferred global destination, crediting the state’s progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, and young, skilled workforce”.

“Over the past two decades, India has evolved from being a back-office hub to hosting more than 1,700 GCCs that now lead in strategy, analytics, product development, and digital innovation. Hyderabad today stands as a shining example of this transformation,” he said. The Governor highlighted that Hyderabad’s GCC ecosystem now spans diverse industries—finance, healthcare, semiconductors, logistics, retail, pharmaceuticals, and emerging technologies such as AI, cyber security, and blockchain. He cited initiatives like T-Hub, Genome Valley, and Pharma City as drivers of investor confidence, while underscoring the critical role of Telangana’s youthful population, with over half under the age of 35.

Looking ahead, he stressed that AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy, and sustainable urban solutions will be at the forefront of the next wave of growth. Telangana, he assured, is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global innovation hub through sustained investments in technology, skilling, start-up incubation, and public-private partnerships. The conclave also honoured JA Chowdhary, former Special Secretary and IT Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Dr Rakesh Sinha, Founder & CEO of SSF Global, for his leadership in creating a platform that unites industry leaders, professionals, and innovators.