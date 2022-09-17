Hyderabad 2nd attractive realty market in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad emerges as second player with a score of 4.0 on REIM framework built by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) to gauge the attractiveness of the top six Indian real estate markets. It is the fastest growing market with strong pricing outlook and the lowest inventory overhang. Bengaluru tops the chart with a score of 4.7 on the framework for its most favourable market on the overall demand-supply dynamics.



According to the Real Estate Investment Metric (REIM) framework of MOFSL, Mumbai MMR is the most balanced across the criteria defined under the REIM framework. National Capital Region gains preference only for its launch discipline, as it is the best among other markets, and low competitive intensity. Given the inventory overhang and loss of trust among customers, demand and pricing advantage will be centered for fewer players in the market.

The REIM framework assigns a rating on a scale of one to six (with six being the highest rating) to each market, based on how they compare with five other markets on the said criteria. The framework considers the expected scale of launches v/s demand of projects, potential for demand growth based on demographics, the extent to which current inventory levels affect the pricing outlook going forward, pricing outlook and nature of competition in the region along with control of the top 10 players in the market.