Hyderabad best regional airport 3rd time in a row

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been adjudged as the 'Best regional airport in India and Central Asia' for the third consecutive year, by Skytrax World Airport awards.

"The airport has also progressed in its overall ranking, moving from 71st position last year to 64th position this year, in world's top 100 airport league," GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a GMR led consortium, said in a statement on Monday.

Additionally, Hyderabad airport has bagged the following accolades: In 'The cleanest airport in Central Asia and India' category – ranked third; Best airport staff in India and Central Asia – ranked fourth, best regional airports in Asia - ranked sixth. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said: "We believe that our innovative and tech-enabled initiatives during the pandemic and crisis preparedness have led to this achievement. This recognition motivates us to further raise the bar and reinforce our commitment to provide a safe and seamless experience to all our passengers."

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) is another major winner of this prestigious award. The airport has been adjudged as the 'Best airport in India and Central Asia' for the third consecutive year.

The airport has also improved its overall ranking, moving from number 50 previous year to number 45 this year, in world's top 50 Airport league. This achievement makes it the first Indian airport to achieve this feat.