Hyderabad home registrations rise 14% in Dec 2025

Hyderabad’s residential real estate market closed 2025 on a strong note, with home registrations rising 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December, even as the market increasingly tilted towards premium housing, according to Knight Frank India. The total value of homes registered during the month jumped 23 per cent YoY to Rs4,399 crore, underscoring a clear shift towards higher-ticket transactions A total of 6,600 residential properties were registered in December 2025, making it the third-highest month for registrations during the year. While the calendar year saw 75,222 registrations—marginally lower by 2 per cent YoY—the cumulative transaction value rose 11 per cent to Rs52,351 crore, reflecting sustained demand for costlier homes

The premium housing segment emerged as the key growth driver. Registrations of homes priced above Rs1 crore surged 37 per cent YoY in December and accounted for 18 per cent of total registrations, up from 15 per cent a year ago. In value terms, this segment contributed a dominant 48 per cent of the month’s transaction value. For the full year, registrations in this category increased 35 per cent YoY and made up 20 per cent of total volumes, contributing half of the overall transaction value in 2025

In contrast, registrations in the sub-Rs50 lakh and Rs50 lakh–Rs1 crore segments declined during the year, reinforcing the market’s gradual shift away from budget and mid-income housing. Key micro-markets witnessing high-value transactions included Kokapet, Kondapur, Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Narsingi and Gaganpahad

Most homebuyers continued to prefer mid-sized apartments. Homes measuring between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft accounted for nearly 68–69 per cent of registrations during 2025, while larger units above 2,000 sq ft made up 14–16 per cent, indicating rising appetite for spacious homes with better amenities

District-wise, Rangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri dominated residential registrations, together accounting for over 85 per cent of the market.