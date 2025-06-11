Hyundai Motor India Foundation Inaugurates Adhikaar Connect Kendra in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), inaugurated the Adhikaar Connect Kendra in Gurugram, Haryana, under its social inclusion initiative - Project Adhikaar. The centre aims to strengthen the efforts by enabling digital access to empower citizens to avail their rightful entitlements under various central and state welfare, and social security schemes. The centre is expected to unlock government benefits worth INR 200 crore over the next three years by offering personalized assistance to citizens, including eligibility screening, documentation support, and application facilitation for a wide array of central and state welfare schemes.

With a vision to positively transform over 90,000 lives by 2028, the centre will offer end-to-end support, including eligibility screening, application processing and real-time entitlement tracking, facilitated by a cadre of trained female community entrepreneurs known as Adhikaar Sakhis, besides male volunteers.

Commenting on the launch of Adhikaar Connect Kendra, Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL said,

“The inauguration of Adhikaar Connect Kendra in Gurugram marks a pivotal step in our journey towards building a more equitable and empowered society. Through this initiative, we aim to bring dignity, simplicity, and transparency to every citizen’s interaction with government welfare schemes, unlocking rightful benefits worth over INR 200 crore over the next three years. This effort goes beyond access; it is about enabling self-reliance and long-term empowerment. We believe when individuals are informed, supported, and digitally included, they are better equipped to shape their own futures, and this is the transformation we are committed to driving through Project Adhikaar.”

Each beneficiary will be issued a Yojana Card - A dignified digital identity enabling real-time access to benefits and record-keeping. The Adhikaar Connect Kendra will also function as a knowledge and empowerment hub, offering services such as digital tools, financial literacy training, and skilling programs to help citizens in their journey of empowerment.

Speaking at the launch of Adhikaar Connect Kendra, Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Haryana said, “Today marks a significant step towards inclusive governance and social empowerment in Gurugram. With the launch of the Adhikaar Connect Kendra, there is now a robust mechanism to bridge the gap between the people and the public welfare schemes meant to uplift them. Far too often, awareness and access have been barriers for the deserving and this initiative changes that, ensuring no eligible citizen misses out on their rightful benefits. I commend the vision of Hyundai Motor India Foundation to support this initiative that will have a huge impact on the lives of people, and I urge every resident to take full advantage of the services available to them.”

This jointly curated initiative is being implemented on-ground through Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Private Limited, HMIF’s trusted implementation partner for this project. Haqdarshak brings deep expertise in delivering last mile welfare delivery through digital and human assisted models. The community-based approach, backed by strong technology infrastructure and trained field agents plays a pivotal role in identifying beneficiaries, onboarding Adhikaar Sakhis, and ensuring end-to-end support for citizens through the Kendra.

With the launch of Adhikaar Connect Kendra, a new chapter begins in the journey towards accessible governance and citizen-first service delivery. As the centre opens its doors to the people of Gurugram, Haryana, it stands as a symbol of what is possible when innovation, inclusion, and intent come together.