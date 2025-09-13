Ibrahim Ali Khan launches WROGN’s New Collection at Shoppers Stop Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

Shoppers Stop, India's premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination, hosted an exclusive star-studded event with actor and youth icon Ibrahim Ali Khan at its Inorbit Mall store in Hyderabad. The occasion marked the launch of the latest collection from leading men’s apparel brand WROGN, along with the announcement of the actor as the brand’s newest ambassador joining Cricketing Icon Virat Kohli.

The event was a grand success, drawing enthusiastic fans and shoppers eager to catch a glimpse of Ibrahim and the fashion-forward new collection. Dressed head-to-toe in WROGN, Ibrahim perfectly embodied the brand’s bold, edgy, and youthful spirit, creating an unforgettable afternoon of fashion, music, and celebrity glamour.

Commenting about the event, Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop Limited, said, “At Shoppers Stop, we are constantly innovating to bring the best and premium fashion experiences to our customers. The launch of WROGN’s latest collection, with Ibrahim Ali Khan joining us in Hyderabad, is a celebration of youth, style, and individuality. WROGN brings a differentiated edge to our portfolio, combining bold, trendsetting designs that empower the confident to express their unique style. This event reflects Shoppers Stop’s commitment to offering fresh and curated fashion choices to its customers.”

Anjana Reddy, co-founder of Wrogn, said “For me, Shoppers Stop has always been where Wrogn’s journey truly began, and together we’ve walked this path hand in hand ever since. It feels incredibly special to launch our new collection with Ibrahim right here, at the very place that has been such a big part of our story. I must also add that Mr. Kavindra Mishra has always been a guiding force, ensuring that the Wrogn brand experience and product are brought alive in the best possible way.”

Commenting at the event, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “Joining Wrogn feels natural because it’s all about being yourself real, raw, and unapologetic. That’s exactly how I see style, and how I live too. I’ve been wearing Wrogn for a while, and it’s always felt like me. Shoppers Stop, on the other hand, has been a part of my life since childhood it’s where I’ve grown up shopping. That’s why this journey and partnership feel so exciting and personal for me.”

From morning grind to midnight shine, the WROGN AW’25 Collection keeps your style game strong without breaking a sweat. For that Friday club vibe, think premium shirts, slick flat-knit polos, a line-up of denim washes, and tailored trousers that mean business by day and mischief by night. And when the sun dips, WROGN cranks up the drama with luxe fabrics, gold-finish sheens, and bold textures because the spotlight doesn’t just find you, you own it.

The event turned into a true celebration of fashion, with music, photo ops, and plenty of style inspiration for shoppers. The new WROGN collection is now available at Shoppers Stop stores and online.