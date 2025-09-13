Illicit chem used in mosquito repellent

Home Insect Control Association (HICA), a non-profit industry association promoting the safe use of household insecticides in India, has raised a red flag in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, warning citizens about the growing menace of illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks that contain unapproved chemicals.

Laboratory tests commissioned by HICA revealed that samples of Sleepwell mosquito repellent incense sticks collected from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada contained “Meperfluthrin”, which is an illegal chemical not approved by authorities for usage in mosquito repellents. ‘Sleepwell’ mosquito repellent incense sticks are manufactured by Ashika Incense Inc.

The Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is the authority that approves chemicals for use in mosquito repellents in India.