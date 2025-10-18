India holds rich gold, diamond reserves: Vedanta chief

New Delhi: Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said that today, nothing can happen without India’s presence. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarwal said I always believe that the world has progressed because of what lies ‘below the ground.’ Agarwal also pointed out India’s vast reserves of precious ressources. “The world’s best reserve of gold is in India. The best reserve of diamonds is also in India,” he said, highlighting the country’s rich mineral wealth.

Addressing the summit’s session on “Building Bharat: Purpose, Profit, Planet,” Agarwal emphasised India’s immense potential in mining and natural resources.

“The only way to move forward is to produce your own gas, copper, silver - anything you talk about is ‘below the ground,’” he said.

He revealed that Vedanta currently fulfills half of the country’s silver requirement and highlighted the need for larger companies to step up with a unified goal of taking India forward. The Vedanta founder also spoke about the opportunities available for India’s youth.