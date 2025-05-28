Live
India-made cars gain traction in Japan
Highlights
New Delhi: According to figures compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India’s car exports to Japan jumped to $616.45...
New Delhi: According to figures compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India's car exports to Japan jumped to $616.45 million in the first nine months (April-December) of 2024-25, which represents a close to 3-fold jump over the $220.62 million worth exports in full financial year of 2023-24. The Maruti Suzuki India is the biggest exporter its off-roader sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny to Japan. Mexico, Australia, and South Africa are currently the top four export markets for this car.This is the second SUV after the Fronx that the company is exporting to its parent company in Japan.
