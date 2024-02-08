India not to discuss non-trade issues

New Delhi: India is maintaining its stand that issues like labour, and environment are non-trade issues and they should not be discussed at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), an official said on Wednesday.

The official said trade barriers should not be erected under the guise of sustainable development and there are different multilateral forums like in the United Nations (UN) where these issues can be discussed. The remarks assume significance as the trade ministers of 164 countries will gather at Abu Dhabi later this month to deliberate on issues such as agriculture.

Developed nations are pushing to start formal talks on these non-trade issues and they would try to push in this meeting. The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC) will be held from February 26-29 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. MC is the highest decision making body of the Geneva-based multilateral trade body.