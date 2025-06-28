India’s electricity demand likely to triple to 4 tn units

Mumbai: India’s electricity demand is expected to record a three-fold jump to a staggering 4 trillion units by 2035, driven by industrial expansion, urban growth, and the electrification of transport, according to a report from OmniScience Capital released on Friday.

According to the report, by 2035, three transformative sectors -- electric vehicles (EVs), data centres (DCs), and railways are estimated to be the largest consumers of power, consuming a combined 500 TWh of electricity, accounting for around 12-13 per cent of India’s total projected power demand of 4 TWh.

This marks a pivotal shift in the country’s energy landscape, where traditional industrial and residential consumption is now being complemented by these futuristic drivers.

Energy transition has become critical for a sustainable future; initiatives and policies such as Net-zero, 500 GW Renewable power target, EV adoption, the rooftop solar push, and others are driving this transformation, the report states.

The report further states that India’s per capita electricity use is likely to nearly double from 1,400 kWh in 2024 to 2,575 kWh in 2035. The reasons behind this surge in growth are the rapid economic growth, urbanisation, and rising household incomes.