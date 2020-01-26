Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

India's Forex reserves rise to $462.16 billion in the week ended Jan 17: RBI

India
Highlights

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by USD 943 million to touch a life-time high of USD 462.16 billion in the week ended January 17, 2020,...

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by USD 943 million to touch a life-time high of USD 462.16 billion in the week ended January 17, 2020, RBI data. Increase in foreign currency assets is the main reason for this rise in the reserves.

India's foreign currency assets - a major component of the overall reserves - rose by USD 867 million to USD 428.45 billion from USD 427.58 billion in the previous week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves increased USD 70 million to USD 28.56 billion from USD 28.49 billion in the previous week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by USD 3 million to 1.45 USD billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by USD3 million to USD 3.70 billion.

India has large foreign-exchange reserves, which is managed by the Reserve Bank of India for the Indian government and the main component is foreign currency assets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
History Of Tiranga - The Evolution of Indian Tricolor25 Jan 2020 9:43 PM GMT

History Of Tiranga - The Evolution of Indian Tricolor

The 71st Republic Day Parade, Delhi 2020
The 71st Republic Day Parade, Delhi 2020
IRDAI relaxes standard health policy norms; Non-life insurers can offer Arogya Sanjeevani Policy before April 1
IRDAI relaxes standard health policy norms; Non-life insurers can...
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Sets New Benchmark At Box Office
First Look Of
First Look Of '83' Is Out

More From Entertainment

More >>
Ajay Devgn25 Jan 2020 9:38 PM GMT

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Sets New Benchmark At Box Office

First Look Of
First Look Of '83' Is Out
Another Lyrical Song From
Another Lyrical Song From 'Jaanu' Will Be Out Tomorrow
'Dubsmash' Trailer: A Crime-Thriller With Small Screen Actors
Power Star hails Kichcha Sudeep For Dadasaheb Phalke
Power Star hails Kichcha Sudeep For Dadasaheb Phalke


Top