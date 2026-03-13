India’s top leaders join OWOF Mission

Four distinguished leaders from India’s financial, technology and governance sectors —

Deepak Parekh, S Ramadorai, M Damodaran and S Ravi — have joined the advisory boards of institutions under the One World One Family Mission, strengthening the governance and institutional framework of the humanitarian initiative.

Deepak Parekh, former Chairman of HDFC Ltd, M Damodaran, former Chairman of the SEBI, and S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, have joined the advisory board of the Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, which supports the Mission’s free education and healthcare initiatives.

S Ramadorai, former CEO and Managing Director of TCS, has joined the Advisory Board of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. The association brings together decades of leadership experience from some of India’s most influential institutions, including HDFC, TCS, SEBI and the BSE, reinforcing governance oversight and strategic guidance for the Mission’s expanding service initiatives. Commenting on the association, Deepak Parekh said the Trust’s work in providing free, values-based education and healthcare at scale represents a model that deserves wider recognition and replication.

Ramadorai noted that the University is offering free, high-quality higher education while nurturing character, intellect and a spirit of service among students.

Damodaran said the Trust demonstrates how transparent governance and valuesdriven leadership can translate a humanitarian vision into meaningful social impact, while Ravi emphasised the importance of enabling students from rural backgrounds to pursue professional education without financial burden.

Welcoming the advisors, Sadguru Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the One World One Family Mission, expressed gratitude for their association and said their guidance would further strengthen the Mission’s service initiatives.