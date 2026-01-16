IndiGo claims cancellation refunds cleared, extends 'Gesture of Care' for December fiasco: DGCA

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that low-cost airline IndiGo has claimed to have fully processed and cleared all refunds for cancellations of its flights between December 3-5 last year.

According to the aviation watchdog, the airline informed that all refunds for Indigo flight cancellations during the period of December 3-5, 2025, have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment.

“In addition, passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure time during the above period may claim compensation, where applicable,” the DGCA said in a notification.

Further, as an additional measure to support affected passengers, IndiGo has extended a 'Gesture of Care (GoC)' for the affected passengers.

Under which, two travel vouchers of Rs 5,000 each (total value Rs 10,000) are being provided with validity up to 12 months.

“It is applicable to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours during 3rd-5th December 2025,” according to the airline.

Passengers may check eligibility and submit their details for availing the 'Gesture of Care' vouchers. Passengers are also advised to ensure that accurate contact details, including a mobile number and email address, are provided at the time of booking, whether through the airline's website or a travel agent, according to the DGCA note.

The large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo, especially during December 3-5, left tens of thousands of passengers stranded nationwide. The airline cancelled thousands of flights due to poor pilot roster planning and failure to prepare for tighter safety regulations.

“The operating environment presented periods of industry-wide challenges this year, including IndiGo’s major operational disruption (3-5 December 2025) regrettably impacting the airline’s valued customers for which IndiGo has profusely apologised,” the airline said in an year-ender note. The airline said it continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience.

The government had put the airline under intense scrutiny after days of disruption that disrupted domestic air travel.