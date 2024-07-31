Indo-US trade to gain on tax reforms: IMF

New York: Reduction of corporate tax in the 2024 Indian Budget and removal of Angel Tax are among the measures that will promote India-US economic engagement, according to a leading Indian economist. Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Prof. Krishnamurthy Subramanian addressed a gathering of the business community and investors on the Union Budget 2024-25 at an event organised by the Consulate General of India in New York here in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Subramanian highlighted the reduction of Corporate Tax from 40 per cent to 35 per cent; and the removal of Angel Tax among other measures that would promote India-US economic engagement, a post by the Consulate on X said.

Lauding the budget, Subramanian described it as one that would strengthen the foundations of India’s economy, foster inclusive development by strategically advancing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Developed India @2047, the 100thyear of its independence, a press release by the Consulate said.

He pointed out that the India-US partnership is at present at an important juncture and it would further strengthen in the coming years, benefitting both the nations.

He also voiced appreciation for removing the Angel Tax in the current budget which would be significant for India’s startup ecosystem and encourage investments from outside, the release said adding that this move would foster innovation and entrepreneurship.