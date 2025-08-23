  • Menu
Indranil Bhattacharyya is ex-officio member of MPC

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an...

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The decision was taken at the 618th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra in Lucknow. Bhattacharyya has taken over from Rajiv Ranjan, who leads the Department of Economic and Policy Research at the central bank. Ranjan has been one of the three RBI representatives on the MPC since May 2022.

