Insulin Injection Day today

Hyderabad: The first ever Insulin was injected to a human in January 1922 in Canada, and 11th January every year is observed as Insulin Injection Day. Insulin therapy is a crucial aspect of diabetes management.

Even though, India is known to be the diabetic capital of the world with a whopping 7.4 crore people with diabetes, only a mere 37 lac people inject insulin in India. The biggest hurdle for insulin initiation is the fear of pain which is a result of lack of knowledge on safe & correct insulin injection practices.

Major advancement in Insulin therapy has paved way for almost painless injections.

To spread awareness on safe insulin practices, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) initiated Forum for Injection Technique India (FIT) in 2012, which is now FITTER- Forum for Injection Technique & Therapy Expert Recommendations, which also completes a decade of education in India this year.

