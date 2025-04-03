  • Menu
Investors regain Rs 3.54 lakh cr

Equity investors became richer by Rs3.54 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets staged a strong comeback after facing drubbing in the previous trading session. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs3,54,507.54 crore to Rs4,12,98,095.60 crore (Rs412.98 lakh cr or $4.82 trn).

