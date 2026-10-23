Is Dubai Tax-Free for Americans? What US Founders Need to Know

Dubai markets itself on low taxes, and for most founders around the world, the pitch holds up. There is no personal income tax, no capital gains tax for individuals, and a corporate regime that stays light compared with most G20 economies.

American founders, though, bring something with them that a British or Indian founder does not: the US tax system.

Before you sign an office lease in Business Bay or apply for a free zone license, it helps to know which savings are real and which shrink once the IRS gets involved.

The US taxes you wherever you live

The taxes in the US are based on citizenship instead of country of residence, which is unique to the US itself. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires every US citizen living overseas to report their worldwide income and file a federal return. Your filing obligation remains the same regardless of your move to Dubai.

However, there is relief in the form of the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE). Under it, the maximum taxable income exclusion is $132,900 per qualifying person if you pass the physical presence test of 330 full days outside the US within the 12 months of the year or the bona fide residence test that requires the person to be a permanent resident of a foreign country.

Salary you draw from your Dubai company can fall under this cap. Dividends, capital gains, and interest cannot. In effect, the UAE and the US have no income tax treaty or even a totalization agreement, which means in practice, an American business owner as a sole proprietor may still be obliged to pay the 15.3% self-employment tax rate, although the income itself is excluded under the FEIE.

What Dubai actually charges

On the UAE side, the picture is genuinely favorable. The UAE corporate tax is 0% on taxable business income of up to AED 375,000 ($102,100) and 9% for anything above that.

Further, companies based in free zones qualifying as Qualifying Free Zone Persons are taxed 0% on their qualifying income, but the conditions regarding substance and revenue are strict. VAT is 5%, and individuals pay no tax on salary.

The UAE layer is light. The issue for Americans is the second layer that sits on top of it.

The rule most founders miss

If 50% of a foreign corporation is owned by US citizens, or if you own 10% or more of a foreign enterprise, the IRS considers it a controlled foreign corporation and can tax you on its profits annually even if you don’t pay yourself dividends.

Moreover, from 2026 onwards, the longstanding GILTI regime was revised in 2025 to now apply to net CFC tested income. A low UAE corporate rate actually sharpens this problem, because there is little foreign tax to credit against the US charge.

However, the bill can be reduced based on the options of a Section 962 election, or selecting how the UAE entity is categorized for US purposes. These need to be handled early, preferably before the company is even set up.

Reporting you cannot skip

Even in a year when you owe nothing, the paperwork is substantial:

Foreign accounts exceeding $10,000 at any point in the year–FBAR (FinCEN Form 114)

Under FATCA for big international financial assets–Form 8938

For each foreign company you control–-Form 5471

To claim FEIE–Form 2555

The penalty starts at $10,000 per form, per year, for an omitted Form 5471, which is the leading reason why overdue filers pay less in tax than they do in fines.

So, is Dubai worth it for US founders?

Mostly, yes. The foundation of it rests on more than the assumed tax purposes, including its access to 3 continents with diverse young markets, its robust banking, a time zone between Asia and Europe, and a direct pathway to long-term residency for business owners and employees.

Founders who relocate permanently and draw salary within the FEIE limit can see real savings. For most, though, "tax-free" describes the UAE layer only.

Undeniably, the company structure you built your business on decides a major part of the outcome: whether you choose a mainland LLC or free zone, and if a free zone, which one, this further determines how you’ll be paid and the classification of the company in the US. Anyone researching business setup in Dubai for US citizens should coordinate UAE company formation with a US CPA from day one.

Additionally, partnering with an experienced business setup consultant in Dubai who knows an American owner’s obligations can prevent restructuring later on and incurring more costs. Also, engage an international US tax adviser, and you can make the best of Dubai with no shocks during filing deadlines.