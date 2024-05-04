It’s record March revenue for us

We did grow strong double-digit in India. And so we were very, very pleased about it. As you know, as I’ve said before, I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it’s a major focus for us - Apple CEO Tim Cook said in India specific callouts during Q2 earnings





New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday said the company grew strong double-digit in India, clinching a new March quarter revenue record amid an ‘incredibly exciting market’.Describing India market as a major focus, Cook said Apple is working on the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations, and that he is very pleased with the growth numbers.

“We did grow strong double-digit (in India). And so we were very, very pleased about it. It was a new March quarter revenue record for us. As you know, as I’ve said before, I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it’s a major focus for us,” he said in India specific call-outs during the tech titan’s Q2 earnings.

Cook further added: “In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there; from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive.” The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has set revenue records in more than a dozen countries and regions. These include, among others, March quarter records in India, Latin America and the Middle East, as well as Canada, Spain, and Turkey.

On Apple’s India report card, Cook said the company has both operational things going on and go-to-market, alongside various initiatives. “We just opened a couple of stores as last year, and we see enormous opportunity there,” he said. Apple continues to expand its channels, and is also working on the developer ecosystem.