Jindal Stainless (Hisar) commissions 26,000 TPA capacity Precision Strip Mill

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, commissioned the 26,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) capacity Precision Strip Mill as part of the first phase of its latest brownfield expansion plan at its state-of-the-art Specialty Products Division (SPD). This capacity expansion takes the total precision strip production capacity to 48,000 TPA from the existing 22,000 TPA.

The total CapEx for brownfield expansion is estimated at Rs 450 crore over the next two years. As part of the expansion of SPD, JSHL will increase its total precision strip capacity to 60,000 tonnes per annum by the end of Q2FY23 with an estimated CapEx of Rs 250 crore. To expand its market outreach, the Company will also augment its blade steel capacity to 24,000 TPA from the existing 14,000 TPA over a period of two years with an estimated total CapEx of Rs 200 crore.

The company in a regulatory filing at the BSE has said that the capacity expansion of precision strips will further strengthen the Company's presence in segments like auto, process industry, and oil and petrochemical, and will be augmenting supplies to aerospace and electric vehicles. The capacity expansion at SPD is part of the Company's plan to leverage its leadership position in specialty and value-added products.

After this expansion, the operational capability will expand and products up to 650 mm width would be manufactured. This expansion will further help the Company consolidate its leadership position in the international market.

Commenting on the commissioning of Phase I of expansion, Managing Director, JSHL, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, "The latest capacity addition to JSHL's Specialty Products Division portfolio will strengthen our product mix in the value-added segment and double our share in the global production to 8%. The capacity enhancement is expected to boost JSHL's revenues by 8-10%. Over the next two years, the planned SPD expansion will also enable us to foray into new export markets with an expanded range of product offerings."

JSHL is among the world's leading razor blade steel producers and supplies to global brands in this space. The plant is equipped to produce blade steel in thickness as low as 0.07mm; nearly 20 billion blades are made out of Company's blade steel every year.

JSHL is also renowned for its world-class coin blank production facility and supplies coin blanks to Indian mint and international mints, such as Monnaie de Paris (France), Royal Canadian Mint, Mincovňa Kremnica (Slovak Republic), Royal Dutch Mint (Netherlands), The Royal Mint (UK) and Mint of Finland Ltd. (Finland), among others.