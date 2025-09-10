Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Bengaluru’s Metro expansion

Jindal Stainless, India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, has supplied premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for the Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project, marking another milestone in its contribution to the country’s urban transport infrastructure. The yellow line, as part of this project, was recently inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year in August, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) inducted three trainsets from the CRRC–Titagarh Consortium into service under its Phase 2 metro expansion. The order covers 53 trainsets, underscoring the scale and importance of this project for Bengaluru’s rapidly growing metro network. Jindal Stainless has supplied 1,031 metric tonnes of 301N stainless steel till date, with further deliveries scheduled as the project advances. The supplied material, valued for its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion protection characteristics, superior fire and crash resistance, and low carbon footprints, has been used across the operational metro coaches, including roofs and structural parts.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, said: “We are proud to support the modernisation of India’s metro infrastructure, which is central to strengthening urban mobility and aligns with the nation’s vision of building resilient and sustainable transport systems. The use of 301N austenitic stainless steel, a safer and more sustainable material, supports the sustainability goals of modern rail transport. By supplying to the Bengaluru metro, we reaffirm our commitment to building safer, long-lasting, and sustainable metro networks.”

Jindal Stainless has been associated with metro projects globally, including supplying stainless steel material through Alstom India for metro projects in Queensland, Melbourne, and Sydney, in addition to supplying for almost every Indian metro project in India. The company has supplied stainless steel for some of the most prestigious Indian railway projects, including the Vande Bharat sleeper train, Vande Metro, Kolkata’s underwater metro, the first trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Mumbai metro, among others. The company has been supplying stainless steel to the Indian Railways since 1998 for wagons, coaches, and infrastructure.