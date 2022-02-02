  • Menu
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3FY22 Results: Consolidated profit fell 44.47% YoY to Rs 65.76 crore

The cement manufacturer JK Lakshmi Cement today reported a 44.47% YoY drop in the consolidated profit at Rs 65.76 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, against a profit of Rs 118.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company in a statement said, "There seems to be no respite from continuous rise in Petcoke and Diesel prices which are hovering at an all-time high. This has dented the company's profitability severely

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 2.05% YoY to Rs 1,285.68 crore against Rs 1,259.84 crore posted last year. The company's Chhattisgarh plant witnessed a transporters strike which halted, its despatches for 17 days during the quarter, which affected the sales volumes. Its volumes were also hurt due to a steep fall in the demand in the month of November 2021 in most of the markets.

Due to a fall in the volumes and increase in the cost of production, the company's EBITDA stood at Rs 173.63 crore, down 23.92% from an EBITDA of Rs 228.24 crore posted last year.

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited is a part of the prestigious JK Organisation. It is a renowned and well-established name in the Indian Cement industry for three decades and have an annual turnover of over Rs 4,000 crores. We have a formidable presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.

With a wide network of over 400 cement dumps and more than 7000 channel partners, the JK Lakshmi Cement brand enjoys a premium position in its markets and is recognized for its immaculate quality and services. A vast pool of highly trained & dedicated marketing and technical service team helps the company to service its customers at their doorstep.

