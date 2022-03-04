KEC International wins New Orders of Rs 1,131 crores

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,131 crores across. It has secured orders across various businesses, like Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Railways, Civil and Cables. Segment-wise detail of the orders:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in the Middle East and the Americas. The orders in the Middle East include maiden orders secured directly by our EPC subsidiary in UAE.

Railways: The business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Civil: The business has secured orders in the cement, residential and public spaces segments in India and has added some prestigious clients to its portfolio.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. said, "Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of the orders secured across all our business verticals despite the continuing global headwinds. With these orders, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs. 15,000 crores, with robust growth of ~60% vis-à-vis last year. We are witnessing a gradual uptick in the North American T&D market as witnessed by the flow of orders in the Americas secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers."

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 105+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.