KfW team to explore funding energy efficiency initiatives

Vijayawada: Inspired by the India's the biggest "Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu" housing programme in Andhra Pradesh, the German State-owned KfW Bank has shown keen interest to discuss about sharing of best practices of energy efficiency at global standards and exploring the possibility of funding up to Euro 152 million towards electricity distribution infrastructure for the housing project.

Accordingly, KfW has communicated to Special Chief Secretary Housing, Ajay Jain and AP StateEnergy Conservation Mission (APSECM) that the head of energy team of KfW bank Dr.Martin Lux along with senior executive of KfW Hemant Bhatnagar and their team are going to visit the State to have a meeting with the Special Chief Secretary, Housing and his team likely during July 11-15.

KfW is of the opinion that the housing scheme under the name "Navaratnalu Pedalandiirk Illu" will benefit 30 lakh beneficiaries with 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase, and is worthwhile for initiating and supporting the energy efficiency activities. The project is expected to help in addressing climate change, according to an official release.

In view of this, the KfW bank has come forward to study and explore the possibility of working with AP Government to support energy efficiency in the housing programme. The government insists the the beneficiaries use only energy efficient appliances to help in saving energy bills considerably and also contribute to energy conservation and environmental protection. According to Martin Lux, the Kfw is going to explore the possibility of offering financial, technical co-operation, sharing best practices and providing expert human resources in training the housing staff to go for energy efficiency measures with international standards.

The German bank has also proposed financing of up to Euro 150 million for construction of energy efficient houses & Euro 2 million for technical assistance after successful appraisal of project and also additional financing support for electricity distribution infrastructure, strengthening the reliability of the network for supply of power to the houses under the housing scheme.

Special Chief Secretary, Housing Ajay Jain said that the objective of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to fulfill the dream of the poor to have their own beautiful and comfortable house.