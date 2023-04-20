Kia India opens safety training centre

Hyderabad : Kia India on Wednesday inaugurated its Safety Experience Training Centre at its manufacturing facility at its manufacturing plant in Sri Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. Employees can learn about workplace safety practices and procedures at the training centre. This inauguration atthe automobile manufacturing site is a positive step towards ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for every employee, while also demonstrating the company's commitment to its vital business practices. The training centre was inaugurated by D Chandra Sekhar Varma, Director of Factories, Andhra Pradesh, along with Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia Indiaand others. D Chandra Sekhar Varma said: "Kia India's initiative on building a safeworkplace is commendable. This learning centre is the first of its kind in the State of AndhraPradesh, which can be an example to many other industries. As of today, zero tolerance for deviation is the key for safety management."

