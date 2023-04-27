Škoda Auto Volkswagen takes 3,800+ green pledges

On Earth Day 2023, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) generated over 3800+ pledges for environmental sustainability, in a special event that was attended by officials from MOEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Management team from CII-CESD (CII Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Development), dealer fraternity, supplier chain partners, along with its staff.



Reiterating its commitment to promoting sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint, the company also reaffirmed its objective of achieving carbon neutrality in line with Paris 2050's climate goals through a holistic approach encompassing global, corporate, and individual responsibility. Through the campaign #IamINvested, it aims to encourage individuals to contribute towards climate action.

Piyush Arora, MD&CEO of SAVWIPL said, "On Earth Day, we are focusing on three key areas: energy & decarbonisation, waste & circularity, and healthy lifestyle. Our consistent efforts and steady progress in decarbonisation, zero waste, water conservation, social responsibility, biodiversity, and compliance resilience & responsibility have helped us stay true to our environmental and sustainability goals."