Kriti Sanon is Wonderchef brand ambassador

Hyderabad: Wonderchef, a kitchenware brand, has appointed leading actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador.

Known for her wide-ranging film choices, fitness and her love for food and family, Kriti has embarked on this new journey with Wonderchef to spearhead the company's vision of building a vibrant brand that not only focuses on health but also on the innovation and modern outlook. Like Kriti, the brand is breaking old moulds and creating new paradigms for today's women.

Kriti personifies the brand's values as a health-oriented, innovative and contemporary. Her versatility cuts across genres and geographies which is in line with the company's strategy of reaching a wider audience. The brand believes in evolving continuously and coming up with newer, better appliances and cookware.

Ravi Saxena, Founder and Managing Director of the company, said: "The engagement with Kriti will amplify our efforts to create more awareness about healthy cooking and capture wider demography. Taking Kriti as our brand ambassador was a natural choice for us because Wonderchef relates with Kriti as a self-made independent person with a mix of modern and traditional values.

The vividness of her persona and the finesse with which she connects with the audience, make her the ideal choice for strengthening our positioning. She brings glamour, universal appeal and feminine touch to the brand."

KritiSanon said, "I had an immediate connect with the brand. In today's sedentary world, it is very important to have healthy food and Wonderchef not only enables healthy cooking at home without any hassle but also brings style and modernity to the kitchen.

I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to represent the brand. We are what we eat and I look forward to fostering healthier eating habits by being a part of the family."