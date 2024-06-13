Kshema General Insurance launches a new national marketing campaign for the Kharif season to raise awareness about crop insurance

Kshema General Insurance Limited today announced the launch of its national marketing campaign aimed at raising awareness about crop insurance to coincide with the beginning of the Kharif season. The centrepiece of the 360-degree campaign is a TVC which will reach farmers as they start sowing with the onset of the monsoons. The TV campaign will be further augmented by a concurrent campaign in print, digital, and outdoor media. The campaign highlights the importance of crop insurance in creating a financial safety net for farmers when extreme climate events are becoming more frequent and intense.

The 30-second TVC was developed in-house to forge a deeper connection with farmers, and easy accessibility of Kshema’s industry-first crop insurance plan Sukriti along with Prakriti. The product is available on Kshema’s proprietary platform which can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Any farmer or family member with insurable income can buy this customisable crop insurance starting from Rs 499 per acre and protect more than 100 crops from a combination of one major and one minor peril. All they need to do is download the app, register, geo-tag their farm and pay the premium.

Bhaskar Thakur

Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Bhaskar Thakur, Chief Marketing Officer, Kshema General Insurance Limited said, “I am pleased that we relied on the incredibly powerful imagery of a father-daughter relationship to create awareness about mitigating crop loss and resulting income shock with the help of crop insurance. We chose the emotional depth of the conversation between a father and daughter to convey the importance of protecting farmers from income shocks and building financial resilience. Children can ask the most poignant questions with the utmost simplicity which forces an adult to think. We chose to capture that moment of innocence to carry our message of buying crop insurance to mitigate financial losses caused by perils.”



The film opens with a farmer working in his field who then takes a break to have lunch with his daughter. She innocently asks her father why he needs to work hard. He lovingly explains he works hard so that everyone has food on their table, and they don’t face any trouble. The daughter exclaims proudly he is there to ensure no one is in trouble but asks with concern who will look after him if he faces any adverse situation. The camera pans to the farmer who now looks worried and then cuts to the visual of Kshema app with the narrator explaining that any farmer can buy Sukriti easily via the app.

Here is the YouTube link of Kshema Kharif TVCs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Telugu.

The TVC will be aired on news, music, movies, and general entertainment channels in country. The new commercial will also be bolstered by an intensive digital campaign to drive awareness around the critical role played by crop insurance in mitigating risks caused by natural perils.

The agricultural and allied sectors engage the largest share of the workforce, constituting 45.5 per cent as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2021-22, and contribute nearly 15 per cent to India's GDP. However, natural catastrophic events are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change affecting the farming community disproportionately. These natural perils cause not only loss of crop but also livelihoods in the worst cases as 85 per cent of farmers have modest annual incomes.

Kshema endeavours to support the farming community through these trying times by providing them tailor-made insurance products after adequately mapping and analysing the risk involved.