KTR inaugurates Warner Bros Discovery Capability Center

Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Capability Center of Warner Bros Discovery in Hyderabad on Wednesday. “Warner Bros Discovery is the world’s leading media and entertainment company with many iconic brands across television, films and streaming,” said KTR at the inaugural function of Hyderabad Capability Center (HCC) of Warner Bros Discovery.



“I am proud to note that Warner Bros Discovery with such marquee presence and brands in the media space has chosen Hyderabad for setting up its development center,” he said. “HCC has taken very good shape within four months of its announcement. As part of our delegation to the US, we have met with Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance,Warner Bros Discovery, in New York during May.”

The minister further said, “It was a privilege to note that the HCC office of Warner Bros Discovery is its first green-field office in Asia after the merger of Warner Media and Discovery. We thank the company’s team for choosing Hyderabad. This brings diversity and adds to the wide range of companies that are present in the city.”

He said that when Telangana was formed, its IT employment was over 3.23 lakh and today the number has almost risen to 10 lakh, despite of Covid situation. He also added that Telangana’s employment and exports have tripled and quadrupled since the formation of the State.