Lalithaa Jewellery opens 3 showrooms 

Hyderabad: Jewellery retail chain Lalithaa Jewellery opened three new jewellery showrooms including one in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Deputy Chief Minister & Minister for Tribal Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated the new showroom in Vizianagaram.

Vellana Chandra Sekhar, Member of Parliament, Vizianagaram, was also present at the inauguration. Besides, the jewellery retail chain also inaugurated its new showroom at Marathahalli in Bengaluru.

It also opened its new showroom in Mangaluru. D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangalore City South and Diwakara, Mayor, Mangalore City, inaugurated the new showroom in Mangaluru.